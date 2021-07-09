Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,600 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $169.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.14.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.