Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 30,400 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.16% of Essential Utilities worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,038,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

