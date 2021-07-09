Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 588,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HP by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

