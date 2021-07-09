Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.