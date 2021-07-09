Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $303.09 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

