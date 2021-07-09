Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $606.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

