Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $26.82 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

CI opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

