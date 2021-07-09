Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 296.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 43,366 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.4% in the first quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 116,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 58.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 79,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

