Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

