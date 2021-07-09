Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

ATO opened at $97.66 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.