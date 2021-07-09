Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,168,812. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.