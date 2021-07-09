Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.16. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

