Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.69 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

