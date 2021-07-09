Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 500 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in Anthem by 3,387.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,838,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $384.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.32.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

