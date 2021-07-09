Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,303,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,753 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

