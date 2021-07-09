Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 700 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $743.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.67 and a 1-year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.24.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

