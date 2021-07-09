Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $417.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

