FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.97% of FLEX LNG worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

FLNG stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $736.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNG. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

