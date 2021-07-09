FLO (FLO) Trading 19.6% Higher This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

