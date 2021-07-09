Flow Hits Market Capitalization of $609.38 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $609.38 million and $208.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $14.36 or 0.00042758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.93 or 0.99803623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00946169 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

