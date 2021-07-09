Fluity Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Fluity has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,266,958 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

