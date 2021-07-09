FOAM (FOAM) Reaches Market Cap of $11.43 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. FOAM has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $16,726.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,573,750 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

