Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $1.20

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $4.26 million and $750,005.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.