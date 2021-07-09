Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.44

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 42011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $886.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.