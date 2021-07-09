Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353,914 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Fortinet worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $252.93 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $254.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

