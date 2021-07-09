Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 4,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,661. Fortis has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

