Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.88.

TSE FTS traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$55.57. 579,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9342001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

