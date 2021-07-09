Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.67 Million

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report sales of $387.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

FWRD opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Forward Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

