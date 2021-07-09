Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 155,790 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 155,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of City Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,085 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of CIO opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $519.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

