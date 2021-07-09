Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.72% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

ORRF stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

