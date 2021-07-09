Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

