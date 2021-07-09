Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 179.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.86% of First Western Financial worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

