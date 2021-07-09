Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

