Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 253.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.06% of Graham worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 84.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $13.57 on Friday. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

