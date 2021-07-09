Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

