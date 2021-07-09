Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,988 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

