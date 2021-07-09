Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 857.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $34,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $9.00 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.