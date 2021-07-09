Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

