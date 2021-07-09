Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.30 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

