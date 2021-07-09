Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

