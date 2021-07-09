Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 40.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $117.82 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.90.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

