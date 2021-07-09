Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 265,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Daktronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

