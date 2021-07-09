Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,670 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.