Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 37,381 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

