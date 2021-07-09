Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trex by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $100.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

