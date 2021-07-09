Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,192 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

