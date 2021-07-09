Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,997 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

