Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.