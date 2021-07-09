Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $153.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.61 and a one year high of $154.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.23.

