Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $229.70 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 229,865,372 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

